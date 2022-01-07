Cottondale teacher named president of national ag educator group

Cottondale High School Agriculture Teacher Stan Scurlock was recently named president of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

Scurlock, agriculture teacher at Cottondale High School, was elected to the 2021-22 presidency of NAAE.

Scurlock is in his 16th year of teaching. During his tenure he has been the advisor to 13 FFA state championships and three national FFA 3-Star chapters. He was awarded NAAE’s Outstanding Middle School Program recognition, was named the state-level (Florida Association of Agricultural Educators-FAAE) Outstanding Agricultural Educator of the year, FAAE Agriscience Teacher of the Year and Florida FFA Advisor of the Year.

He has served on the FAAE and Florida FFA Boards for the past 11 years and served on both boards as president. He has also been a member of several of Florida’s CTE Academic Alignment Committees and on the Florida Department of Education agriculture framework revision reviews team.