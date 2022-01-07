Cottondale teacher named president of national ag educator group

Cottondale High School Agriculture Teacher Stan Scurlock was recently named president of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
Scurlock, agriculture teacher at Cottondale High School, was elected to the 2021-22 presidency of NAAE.
Scurlock is in his 16th year of teaching. During his tenure he has been the advisor to 13 FFA state championships and three national FFA 3-Star chapters. He was awarded NAAE’s Outstanding Middle School Program recognition, was named the state-level (Florida Association of Agricultural Educators-FAAE) Outstanding Agricultural Educator of the year, FAAE Agriscience Teacher of the Year and Florida FFA Advisor of the Year.
He has served on the FAAE and Florida FFA Boards for the past 11 years and served on both boards as president. He has also been a member of several of Florida’s CTE Academic Alignment Committees and on the Florida Department of Education agriculture framework revision reviews team.
In a press release, Scurlock said his primary goal as president of NAAE “is to provide an outstanding experience for each member of NAAE” and that he wants to engage NAAE members to become more involved and focus on recruiting and developing well-informed and knowledgeable members that will take on the role as future leaders within the NAAE.
“The NAAE is an organization built on sound truths, cutting edge innovations and a solid educational base,” Scurlock said. “It is my honor to serve as the president and help navigate our professional organization over the next year. Even though the future seems cloudy at the present time remember the proverbial saying ‘every cloud has a silver lining’.”
As president, Scurlock will help set the tone and direction for agricultural education initiatives in the upcoming year.
NAAE is the professional organization in the United States for agricultural educators. With more than 8,000 members, it provides professional networking and development opportunities, professional liability coverage, and extensive awards and recognition programs. NAAE headquarters are in Lexington, Kentucky.