Cottondale woman dies in hospital after crash

A 31-year-old Cottondale woman died at an area hospital on Friday, Dec. 9, following a crash late that morning on U.S. 231 at Dilmore Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The agency reports that she was driving an SUV southbound on US 231 around 11:15 a.m., when she began to make a left turn on to Dilmore Road.

A truck/tractor rig was northbound in the area on U.S. 231 at the time and took evasive action, steering right, but could not avoid the collision, officials said.

The front, left of the rig collided with the right side of the SUV, which then spun counter-clockwise before coming to final rest on the east shoulder facing north. The rig also came to final rest on the east shoulder facing north.

The driver of the rig, a 62-year-old Texas man, received minor injuries in the crash.

The woman was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, where she later died.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Alford Fire Department, Cottondale Fire Department and the Air Heart Helicopter.