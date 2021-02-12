Country Market reopens as Farm N 4 U

A new owner and a new manager are now in charge of a freshly named country market at the “Y” in Marianna.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate the grand-opening of Country Market Farm N 4 U.

Melvin Lawson, best known locally as “The Peanut Man,” because of his history as a boiled-peanut vendor at many local events, has taken over management of the market.

Lance Ham, a member of the well-known and sought-after Plant City strawberry producers community, has bought the market and will feature, as well as strawberries, a variety of other farm-to-table products grown locally or around the region as well as around Plant City.

And Lawson will be serving up his popular boiled peanuts there, too.

Lawson, his wife Michelle, and their children, Katelynn and Brandon, were joined by Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Garling, Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock, local beauty queens and others for the grand opening ceremony.

Country Market Farm N 4 U, at 2813 Highway 71 in Marianna, will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.