County board elects new chair, vice chair

Jackson County Commissioners have chosen member Paul Donofro Jr. to serve as board chairman and Alex McKinnie to serve as vice chair, each in the respective role for a two-year term.

Their appointments took place on Nov. 22, shortly after newly elected District 2 Commissioner Ed Crutchfield and District 4 Commissioner Donnie Branch were sworn into office.

Donofro, of Marianna, was elected to represent District 3 in 2020 and McKinnie, of Campbellton, was elected that same year to represent District 1.

Former Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate was present at the board’s meeting on Dec. 13 and recognized for his eight years of service on the board. Seated Commissioner Jim Peacock was also recognized for his years serving as Chairman of the board.

Former commissioner Eric Hill was also publicly recognized for his years of service on the board but was not present at the session.