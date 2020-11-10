County hires consulting architect for Blue Sky

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday hired HoyStarkHagan Architects to provide certain architectural services in the design of an industrial structure for the code-named “Blue Sky” project at Endeavor, and authorized its first work order.

In this first task order, the firm will be paid $215,000 to complete the design of a roughly 50,000-square-foot expandable manufacturing/warehouse building that would be built to a worth of about $4.4 million.

The fee to HoyStarkHagan will include payment for preliminary design/engineering, schematic designs, design development, construction documents and administration of construction. Other tasks covered in the fee will include a survey, a geotechnical investigation and report on the proposed site of the structure, obtaining the necessary land use/stormwater/environmental permit, and the completion of an analysis form associated with the Florida Model Energy Code.

The company may or may not be hired to also do an inspection process. The company would be paid extra if its representatives are asked to attend and participate in public hearings or other gatherings associated with the project, and would not be required, under the stated fee, to have someone on site full time without an additional payment to cover that time.