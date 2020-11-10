County hires consulting architect for Blue Sky

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday hired HoyStarkHagan Architects to provide certain architectural services in the design of an industrial structure for the code-named “Blue Sky” project at Endeavor, and authorized its first work order.
In this first task order, the firm will be paid $215,000 to complete the design of a roughly 50,000-square-foot expandable manufacturing/warehouse building that would be built to a worth of about $4.4 million.
The fee to HoyStarkHagan will include payment for preliminary design/engineering, schematic designs, design development, construction documents and administration of construction. Other tasks covered in the fee will include a survey, a geotechnical investigation and report on the proposed site of the structure, obtaining the necessary land use/stormwater/environmental permit, and the completion of an analysis form associated with the Florida Model Energy Code.
The company may or may not be hired to also do an inspection process. The company would be paid extra if its representatives are asked to attend and participate in public hearings or other gatherings associated with the project, and would not be required, under the stated fee, to have someone on site full time without an additional payment to cover that time.
About half the cost of the entire project will come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), a bureau within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Secretary Wilbur Ross earlier this year personally delivered a ceremonial check of $2.6 million to help build the structure, with another $2 million in state funding in hand to go with it.
The federal funds were provided through the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in extra Economic Adjustment Assistance Program dollars for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricane Michael and other storms, wildfires and other major natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.
According to a press release on the eda.gov website, the facility “will support a commercial and industrial laundry equipment manufacturer that is relocating foreign production to the United States and other businesses.”
However, this has not been confirmed by local officials, who continue to maintain secrecy as to the identity of the potential tenant of the building. It is known that the original potential tenant eventually dropped out of the project and that other potential users were being sought once that withdrawal was known.
