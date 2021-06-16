Couple celebrates their 57th with music, friends

Back in July of 1963, Charlie Basford was a brand new sailor, fresh out of boot camp and in uniform on a long layover at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when he first laid eyes on the woman who would become his bride just less than a year later.
From Wisconsin, she and her younger sister had been on vacation in Ft. Lauderdale and were headed back home.
He was killing time when he turned a corner “and saw the most beautiful thing I’d ever laid my eyes on,” he recalled of seeing her for the first time. “I fell immediately (in lust) with her.”
He took a bold step, especially for a young, bashful man. He took her hand. “I was a long way from home, and I thought, ‘Who’s going to know if she snatches her hand back? Nobody here knows me.’”
But she didn’t recoil. “I thought he was just about the cutest thing I’d ever seen,” Virginia “Ginger” Basford recalled Friday during the two-day jam session the Basfords throw with their musician friends each year to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Mr. Basford jokes that he felt fortunate that day. “She’d gotten sunburned on vacation so she couldn’t wear her glasses. I was one of those 20-yarder men, you know, the kind that girls say looks good from 20 yards away. In her vision that day, I was still 20 yards away.”
The two, trailed by 16-year-old sister, strolled the airport together, talked and exchanged addresses before they parted. He said he’d write. She said she’d write back if he did.
Their courtship soon commenced by correspondence. Letters went back and forth every day. And eventually some telephone calls were exchanged. He asked her to marry him in a letter. He sent an engagement ring and a white stole for her in the Christmas-time package.
He said he truly fell in real love with his bride the moment a Justice of the Peace pronounced them married and let him kiss her.
Ginger says he’s always been a romantic partner that makes her know she’s loved.
Their bond has only strengthened since their wedding day, they say. Among the things they’ve weathered together was the lifelong poor health and eventual death of their only child when he was in his early 40s a few years back.
But most of their 57 years together have been sweet music, the two say.
Music, in fact, has been a big bond between them. She can play the accordion and guitar. He plays upright bass, primarily. Both of them can sing.
They’ve been avid campers for 56 of their 57 years, going to music festivals and informal jam sessions together as often as they could, and he’s been in some bands, including Bluegrass Stagecoach in the past, and currently Sand Hill Sisters-Plus, the Country Gospel Band, and Stafford Creek.
The Basfords sing together as part of Four Friends, a gospel group made of those two and another couple that attend Rocky Creek Tabernacle in Jackson County. He plays his vintage Kay bass (made in 1939), Charles and Joan Smith provide the acoustic guitar accompaniment, and they all sing. Ginger’s a tenor and Charlie sings bass. Following his retirement from his business as commercial truck mechanic, they went on the road even more.
“She’s a real good singer and she just loves the music,” Basford said of his spouse, better known as “Ginny” to almost everyone but him.
It was she, in fact, that brought him back to the music he’d more or less abandoned after high school. He’d learned how to pay the upright, starting as a 12-year-old when he joined the chorus and the ensemble formed by his music mentor, a young teacher with fiery-red hair named Wanda McDonald. She was proud to be the only junior-high music teacher that had a 12-year-old that could sing bass. She also seemed to know that music soothed and settled Charlie’s temperament: At one time he was the kind of kid that went looking for fights. Once he got into music, he stopped looking for trouble-for him to get into a fight at that point, trouble would have to come looking for him.
But once he joined the Navy, he’d put his instrument away and turned his energy to making a living. Another thing had happened, too: He’d gotten Hong Kong flu and as a result he could no longer sing. His lungs were down to very low capacity by 1988. No one knew him as a musician in all those ensuing years.
“We did stock car and snowmobile sports as spectators, camping all the time as we attended those things. Then, a friend of ours invited us to a jam session and we both just fell in love with the atmosphere and the music and the people. We loved it, but I thought I’d never sing again. I got to wanting to, though, and wanting to play bass again. What got me back into it was, a truck-driver friend of ours thought Ginger needed to play a guitar, and along about this time, she took an interest. I bought her lessons on guitar, and when she did that, I said I might as well start playing bass again. I couldn’t get her to sing out in public on a stage, but she sang. She’d be the one that would sing along with everyone on stage from wherever she was, and if somebody’s show was lagging, they’d seek her out. She’s a great supporter of others. There’s any number of famous bluegrass bands that, when everything wasn’t going right for them on stage, they’d be like, ‘let’s find Ginny. We’ll just sing to Ginny.’ Ginger, he said, was always there to lend him hand as well as he made his way on the circuit. “She knocked the doors down worse than I did,” Charlie said.
After he retired from his business operations, the couple had turned to music even more thoroughly. He joined Bluegrass Stagecoach, and other bands. The group had made a CD, called The Cotton Fields and Hills of Home. For years, Basford also ran sound and played bass occasionally for Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike out of Belt Buckle, Tennessee as that band travelled the bluegrass circuit.
The dobro player from Bluegrass Stagecoach, Dan Nelson, was at their anniversary jam Friday and Saturday.
During that Friday session, Charlie started playing at 10 a.m. as the jam began. He rarely stopped except to set a mic for an incoming player. He took his first bite of food around 6 p.m., a slice of his anniversary cake. Dessert first. But bright red tomatoes, bread, and pineapple slices awaited him and other players on a long table nearby. Tomato sandwiches and pineapple are staples eats at a Basford jam.
And Ginger was helping out there, too, making sure that the crowd had plenty to snack on and making sure that members of the audience were warmly greeted and brought into the fold. She sang along, too, but as usual from her place in the crowd.
Although she does acknowledge she loves the music of many, she also said she’s a one-man groupie: Charlie’s the one that makes her heart sing.