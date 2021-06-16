Couple celebrates their 57th with music, friends

“We did stock car and snowmobile sports as spectators, camping all the time as we attended those things. Then, a friend of ours invited us to a jam session and we both just fell in love with the atmosphere and the music and the people. We loved it, but I thought I’d never sing again. I got to wanting to, though, and wanting to play bass again. What got me back into it was, a truck-driver friend of ours thought Ginger needed to play a guitar, and along about this time, she took an interest. I bought her lessons on guitar, and when she did that, I said I might as well start playing bass again. I couldn’t get her to sing out in public on a stage, but she sang. She’d be the one that would sing along with everyone on stage from wherever she was, and if somebody’s show was lagging, they’d seek her out. She’s a great supporter of others. There’s any number of famous bluegrass bands that, when everything wasn’t going right for them on stage, they’d be like, ‘let’s find Ginny. We’ll just sing to Ginny.’ Ginger, he said, was always there to lend him hand as well as he made his way on the circuit. “She knocked the doors down worse than I did,” Charlie said.