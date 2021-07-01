Couple selected as Marianna Rotary's 2020 Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Marianna recognized a local couple as the 2020 Citizens of the Year and also recognized several members of the organization Tuesday as another club year winds down.
The “Service Above Self” Citizen of the Year award for 2020 was presented later than usual because COVID-19 precautions had idled the usual monthly meetings late that year and well into 2021.
Rod and Donna Beebe, owners of the Indian Springs Golf Club, received the award, with their children, Kyle, Charlene, Anna and Meghan, also recognized as contributors to the family’s service to community.
Rotary’s Jim Hart read a presentation about why they were selected for the award, which came with an engraved crystal trophy. The Beebe family, he said, had been nominated by multiple members, including retired Circuit Judge Bill Wright. His nomination form was the most complete and therefore was the primary source used to write the narrative.
“The Beebe family purchased Indian Springs Golf Club in 1996. They have continuously operated the only 18-hole course in Marianna. The Beebe family has employed numerous young people from our area and helped them learn the proper work ethic. Some of their past employees have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, teachers and golf course superintendents,” Hart read.
“In 2004, Hurricane Ivan struck our area and the tornadoes that spawned from that hurricane devastated the golf course. Thousands of trees were blown down and the Beebe’s had to take on a massive clean-up effort. They were able to get the course up and running again when most people would have thrown in the towel,” the presentation continued.
“Then again in 2018 the course was devastated by another disaster. Hurricane Michael hit our area extremely hard. Although the course was closed for several months the Beebe’s again fought through the difficulty and re-opened Indian Springs Golf Course, which is now Marianna’s only golf course. The course has endured many hardships but has always managed to open back up. It was a much needed outlet during the Covid-19 pandemic because golf was one of only a few places people could safely go during the statewide shutdown,” Hart said.
“Indian Springs Golf Course is a big supporter of local charitable organizations, allowing them to raise thousands of dollars for various worthwhile causes. On average, it hosts about 25 golf tournaments a year. Each tournament raises an average of $5,000 for their cause. The Beebe’s, through their golf course, have helped raise over $3 million for local charities, including over $30,000 for our Marianna Rotary Club charities,” he continued.
“They have made Marianna and Jackson County a better place for all to enjoy. For these and other reasons, Indian Springs Golf Course and the Beebe family, Rod, Donna, Kyle, Charlene, Anna and Meghan are presented the Marianna Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Award for the year 2020.”
Outgoing Rotary President Robby Roberts was also busy at that meeting. He spoke briefly about his time in that role in fiscal year 2020-21, and recognized Albert Clay Milton as the incoming president. He also presented several awards to members that day.