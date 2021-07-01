Couple selected as Marianna Rotary's 2020 Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Marianna recognized a local couple as the 2020 Citizens of the Year and also recognized several members of the organization Tuesday as another club year winds down.

The “Service Above Self” Citizen of the Year award for 2020 was presented later than usual because COVID-19 precautions had idled the usual monthly meetings late that year and well into 2021.

Rod and Donna Beebe, owners of the Indian Springs Golf Club, received the award, with their children, Kyle, Charlene, Anna and Meghan, also recognized as contributors to the family’s service to community.

Rotary’s Jim Hart read a presentation about why they were selected for the award, which came with an engraved crystal trophy. The Beebe family, he said, had been nominated by multiple members, including retired Circuit Judge Bill Wright. His nomination form was the most complete and therefore was the primary source used to write the narrative.

“The Beebe family purchased Indian Springs Golf Club in 1996. They have continuously operated the only 18-hole course in Marianna. The Beebe family has employed numerous young people from our area and helped them learn the proper work ethic. Some of their past employees have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, teachers and golf course superintendents,” Hart read.