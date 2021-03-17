Couple shares gold on green-letter day

June and Michael Sullivan, both of Irish descent, dressed up in green and hit the streets of his Marianna hometown on Wednesday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
As they strolled along on that “green-letter” day, they passed out free chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil.
It’s a tradition they’ve followed almost every year since they retired to the local area from Orlando around 2015.
Usually, they gift the children at a local elementary school. But they decided to spread their coins around town when COVID-19 precautions precluded their school-based giveaway this time around.
One special stop was to the Jackson County Floridan, the business that helped Michael Sullivan further his education more than three decades ago. He had delivered its newspapers on his bicycle as a teenager, saving the money he made to help put himself through school at Chipola College and the University of Florida. He graduated from Marianna High School in 1962, then from Chipola and UF.
Sullivan emerged with a degree in building construction, and would go on to work for Lockheed Martin 30 years, including duty as project manager for one of that aerospace company’s 2.5 million sq. ft. facilities in Orlando. During a good portion of that time, it was his job to keep top-secret activities shifting within the space in order to shield them from foreign scrutiny, he explained.
June Woodruff Sullivan worked most of her life in the field of home-school education and established the supporting Woodruff Academy in the Orlando area. She was one of the pioneers in securing recognition from the state of Florida, by way of legislation, that home schooling was a legal option back when that concept was under heavy debate and challenge in the 1980s.
She and now-Congressman Daniel Webster drafted the bill together when the Senator was serving in Florida’s House of Representatives. The members of the committee assigned to it initially were against it 1-12. By the time it came to a vote, with Sullivan helping champion the cause in House and Senate testimony, it passed 12-1.
And these days, as she observes how home schooling became necessary for a time during the school shut-downs that occurred as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, Sullivan said she feels the circumstance resonate like an echo in her soul.
She said she felt that it was a divine directive to act when she decided to home school her own children, to fight for the legitimizing legislation, to establish Woodruff Academy in support of other teaching parents, and to hold countless seminars and workshops on the subject of home schooling.
She said she was compelled by a force that promised her choices would have far-reaching importance down the road, something more than she could imagine at the time.
She said she feels that she’s watched that foreseen time unfold since March of last year. Being part of the foundational home-schooling movement in Florida, she said, is very fulfilling these days and something she felt especially on Wednesday, when she and her husband had to forego their usual annual visit to a brick-and-mortar school on the side of safety.