Couple shares gold on green-letter day

June Woodruff Sullivan worked most of her life in the field of home-school education and established the supporting Woodruff Academy in the Orlando area. She was one of the pioneers in securing recognition from the state of Florida, by way of legislation, that home schooling was a legal option back when that concept was under heavy debate and challenge in the 1980s.

She and now-Congressman Daniel Webster drafted the bill together when the Senator was serving in Florida’s House of Representatives. The members of the committee assigned to it initially were against it 1-12. By the time it came to a vote, with Sullivan helping champion the cause in House and Senate testimony, it passed 12-1.

And these days, as she observes how home schooling became necessary for a time during the school shut-downs that occurred as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, Sullivan said she feels the circumstance resonate like an echo in her soul.

She said she felt that it was a divine directive to act when she decided to home school her own children, to fight for the legitimizing legislation, to establish Woodruff Academy in support of other teaching parents, and to hold countless seminars and workshops on the subject of home schooling.