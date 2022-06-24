Couple tends little garden, baby birds, big pup

Steve and Betty Edwards grow a small garden and provide homes for bluebirds at their place off Legion Road in Sneads.

The two keep a close check on the bluebird boxes and recently found one with a couple of eggs waiting to hatch.

The boxes are near their little garden, which currently has okra, hot peppers and a few other goodies growing for their table.

Helping them oversee the yard is their big and playful German shepherd dog. She loves a good game of catch, and drops a big orange ball at their feet when she’s ready to play, which is often.