COVID-19: Positive rate is 16 percent locally

As of Thursday afternoon’s Florida COVID-19 dashboard data, Jackson County had recorded 66 deaths and the cumulative positive case count was at 2,404.
Based on that number, the positive rate is listed as 16 percent for the county. There were an additional 24 individuals who do not live in Jackson County but were tested here with positive results.
The Jackson County death rate for COVID-19 was calculated at 2.7 percent, with only a few Florida counties as high or higher. Of the 66 deaths in Jackson County, 53 were attributed to long-term care facilities. The death rate had been 2.8 percent earlier Thursday, and that decline appears to be in line with a general continuing downturn in Florida’s COVID-19 rate.
The death rates for Palm Beach, Polk, and Martin counties matched Jackson County’s, while Citrus, Sumter, Brevard, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Pinellas, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties were higher.
Just 17 counties had death rates below two percent, before the Thursday morning totals were calculated in the afternoon report, but that number rose to 44 counties with the latest figures were presented. The surrounding communities of Gadsden, Walton, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Calhoun, and Liberty counties, along with Leon and Holmes, were all below two percent and both Leon and Holmes had death rates below one percent.
Graceville had 782 positive cases. Marianna had 637 cases. Sneads had 247 cases. Malone had 234 cases. Cottondale had 137 cases. Greenwood had 92 cases. Grand Ridge had 66 cases. Alford had 61 cases. Bascom had 23 and Campbellton had 24 cases. The community of Cypress had two cases. Jacob was not listed individually as having cases, its data folded in with Campbellton. There were 99 Jackson County cases where the cities of residence were missing.
A detailed state report indicated that, as of early Thursday afternoon, 15,442 individuals had been tested here.
Those individual numbers added together don’t total to the number of cases listed for Jackson County on the dashboard or the more detailed state report, and it was not possible to ascertain the reason for that difference in the data.
Graceville Correctional Institution had six inmate deaths. Jackson Correctional Institution had one staff death. ACI had no deaths in the count.
The most recent summary for Jackson County indicates there were 340 long-term care cases and 1,058 in corrections. Together, those account for 58 percent of the positives.
There have been 120 hospitalizations, representing five percent of all county cases reported.
As of Thursday, Florida had a cumulative total of 629,913 state residents that had tested positive for COVID-19 since the data count began in March. Eight of those had been tested out-of-state, and Florida had additionally posted its count of 7,100 non-state residents that tested positive at sites located in Florida. The state has tested more than 4,704,000 people as of that time, with 11,650 deaths recorded.
