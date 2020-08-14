COVID-19 test site at Dollar General could close

Unless usage picks up, the state may close the free COVID-19 testing site currently set up in the Dollar General parking lot on Lafayette Street in Marianna.

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels says she was notified of this recently, saying the closure could occur in about two weeks, if more people don’t take advantage of the opportunity.

In a presentation to the Jackson County Commission earlier this week, Department of Health official Sandy Martin had indicated that an average of about 70 people a day were visiting at that time.

Daniels is hoping more will go there so that the state has justification for keeping it open as it adjusts to the demonstrated need for a resource that takes man hours and supplies.

Each person being tested will swab their own nose under the supervision of the technician.

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to the individual being tested. It’s currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The latest-available COVID-19 totals for Jackson County as of Friday morning show 1,996 positive cases here and 46 deaths.

