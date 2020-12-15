COVID-19 update: Nearly 350 active cases in Jackson County

As of Tuesday, Jackson County’s cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases was 4,151, with 343 being monitored now.
Most of those – 281 – were people out in the general community. There were 19 cases associated with the school system, 41 with long-term care facilities, and two with Florida Department of Corrections facilities.
As of Tuesday, 103 Jackson County residents had died of the illness.
As of that date, Jackson Hospital was treating 20 COVID-19 patients and three of those individuals were on ventilators. Eight of the patients were from long-term care facilities, with one of them on a ventilator, and 12 are from the general community with two of those on a ventilator.
The local positivity rate has fluctuated this month. So far in December, it was at its lowest on Dec. 10 at 4.39 percent, and, on Dec. 11, at its highest for the month at 16.67 percent. On Dec. 13, the latest available date, it was at 12.70 percent.
This Monday, U.S. health officials began the distribution and administration of the only currently authorized vaccine against COVID-19, Pfizer-BioNTech.
Jackson County Health Department official Sandy Martin wasn’t sure, during her latest report to Jackson County Commissioners last week, of how many vaccine doses would be initially available here or when they would arrive.
Jackson County had not gotten a share as of this Tuesday.
She said last week, though, that until they become more plentiful, the doses would likely be distributed first to special populations like residents of long-term care facilities, and first responders, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that later on the department would be looking to set up for mass distribution in situations where large numbers of people could be vaccinated in a batch, like at the Family Dollar distribution center and other places with large numbers of workers, the school system and the county. Drive-through vaccination points may be eventually established for the general population once there’s a bigger supply available. CVS will also be a partner in the distribution process here, officials said this week.
On Dec. 11, this vaccine was approved for use through an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is administered in two doses, three weeks apart. The EUA was granted after officials became confident that its known and potential benefits clearly outweighed its known and potential risks, the FDA has said. The agency reports that an ongoing study indicates the vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.
