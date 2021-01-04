COVID-19 vaccination day is Jan. 13 for Jackson Countians age 65 and up

After the Jan. 13 vaccination day, she said, local officials will reassess the remaining need and determine whether another such day should be scheduled, and whether the department will immediately resume taking appointments or find other/additional approaches to distributing the vaccine.

Administering the vaccine en masse, she said, is far more efficient that trying to give the doses at department headquarters when staffers are busy handling many other types of health-related issues in day-to-day operations. Staff might be able to do about 150 vaccinations there in the normal course of a business day; out at the ag center, with help from Jackson Hospital and its share of vaccine, as many as 1,000 people could be vaccinated, Martin said.

Another reason for suspending by-appointment distribution for now, she said, is that there’s the possibility that more appointments might be requested than the amount of vaccine immediately on hand. Martin stressed that the county will ultimately have enough to go around but is trying to avoid setting appointments that might then have to be delayed because the supply stream hasn’t caught up.

The doses are sent in batches, with the first one received last week containing 800. Another shipment was expected early this week, and that once-a-week schedule appears to be the trend but is not absolutely certain.