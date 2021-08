The Jackson County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at Chipola College Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Cultural Center on College Street.

The two-dose Moderna vaccination will be available to students/staff/families over the age of 18.

The return date for the second dose will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students under 18 may schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine at Marianna CVS store.