COVID-19 vaccines arrive at local hospitals

On Wednesday, Jackson Hospital in Marianna and the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley received their first batches of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The first to receive the shots were frontline health care workers at the two institutions.

Jackson Hospital representative Amy Milton said a team of clinical leaders there was in charge of designing the order of distribution.

Dr. Mark Akerson received the first dose at Jackson Hospital and, although the number of vials received was not immediately known in the moments just after it arrived around 1 p.m. Wednesday, hospital officials did say it was clear that enough was sent to vaccinate all the hospital’s frontline health care workers.

NFCH representative Kathryn Jordan said doses arrived at that hospital around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and that administration of the shots began as soon as possible afterward.

NFCH CEO Michael Kozar said his team was thrilled to see it.

"We were excited to get the vaccine and to make it available to our health care workers and to our long-term care patients on the third floor," he said.