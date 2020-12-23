COVID-19 vaccines arrive at local hospitals

On Wednesday, Jackson Hospital in Marianna and the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley received their first batches of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The first to receive the shots were frontline health care workers at the two institutions.
Jackson Hospital representative Amy Milton said a team of clinical leaders there was in charge of designing the order of distribution.
Dr. Mark Akerson received the first dose at Jackson Hospital and, although the number of vials received was not immediately known in the moments just after it arrived around 1 p.m. Wednesday, hospital officials did say it was clear that enough was sent to vaccinate all the hospital’s frontline health care workers.
NFCH representative Kathryn Jordan said doses arrived at that hospital around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and that administration of the shots began as soon as possible afterward.
NFCH CEO Michael Kozar said his team was thrilled to see it.
"We were excited to get the vaccine and to make it available to our health care workers and to our long-term care patients on the third floor," he said.
"We are one of the few hospitals in this area that actually had the capability to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be stored at minus-80 degree, and we are still hopeful that we’ll get some of that, as well. Right now, we’re just feeling thankful for what we do have.
"A vaccine is not going to stop the pandemic, but it’s a tool that will help us make progress in controlling it. The main thing I tried to express is that it is another mechanism we have to start eradicating it."
Health care professionals universally continue to urge social distancing and the use of face masks, as well as frequent and thorough hand-washing, as ways to combat the spread of COVID-19.
