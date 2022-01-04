COVID cases rising quickly in Jackson County

She told staffers they should not come to work if they’re sick, adding that “if you have any question about whether your symptoms warrant remaining home, contact your supervisor immediately.”

Martin also advised that CDC guidance has changed to include quarantine guidance for those not fully vaccinated, and provide a set of vaccine-status definitions. “This change means you may be subject to quarantine if you have not received a booster dose within the last six months,” she added.

“Recently, the CDC changed their guidance regarding isolation and quarantine times as well as who is now considered fully vaccinated,” the email states.

She says individuals considered fully vaccinated are those who: Have received the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine within the last six months; or received the Johnson & Johnson shot within the last two months; or received a booster shot within the last six months.

“Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine if they are a close contact of a positive case, but should wear a mask for 10 days,” she said.