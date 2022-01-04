COVID cases rising quickly in Jackson County

This week, the Florida Department of Health’s administrator for the Jackson County Health Department shared some information she recently provided to staff in a recent email to her team.
“We are seeing quickly rising infections and it is critical that we all reevaluate our protective measures,” she told staff. “On a positive note, many of these infections are mild and we are not seeing the same rise in hospitalizations. That said, it is imperative that we consider those who may not be able to survive exposure.”
According to Martin, the spike came the week of Dec. 24-30, 2021, when 217 new cases were reported. That represents an 18.9 percent positive rate of the individuals tested whose results were reported to the health department in that time frame.
In the previous week, from Dec. 17-23, there were only 20 new cases, for a 2.8 percent positive rate among those tested with results reported to the health department.
As of early Monday afternoon, the county had 370 active cases in play, but that number is extremely fluid, Martin says, changing constantly.
The rise in cases was not a surprise to health officials. “We did expect a spike at gathering times like holidays, both in COVID and in flu cases, and in everything else (contagious),” Martin said.
She told staffers they should not come to work if they’re sick, adding that “if you have any question about whether your symptoms warrant remaining home, contact your supervisor immediately.”
Martin also advised that CDC guidance has changed to include quarantine guidance for those not fully vaccinated, and provide a set of vaccine-status definitions. “This change means you may be subject to quarantine if you have not received a booster dose within the last six months,” she added.
“Recently, the CDC changed their guidance regarding isolation and quarantine times as well as who is now considered fully vaccinated,” the email states.
She says individuals considered fully vaccinated are those who: Have received the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine within the last six months; or received the Johnson & Johnson shot within the last two months; or received a booster shot within the last six months.
“Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine if they are a close contact of a positive case, but should wear a mask for 10 days,” she said.
“Individuals considered unvaccinated are those that have not received any Covid-19 vaccine. Individuals considered not fully vaccinated are those that received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted; and those that received Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago,” the email continues.
Individuals not considered fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for five days from date of exposure to positive case and then wear a mask for an additional five days. If unable to quarantine, a mask must be work for 10 days.
School-aged children who are close contacts are not required to quarantine at all, regardless of vaccine status, as long as they are symptom-free.
Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days or who have tested positive for antibodies in the past 90 days do not need to quarantine after exposure to a positive individual.
Anyone testing positive should isolate for five days. If symptoms resolved on day five, return to regular activities wearing a mask for an additional five days.