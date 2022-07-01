Cowen recognized for 'Service Above Self'

A man turning 100 years of age in a few weeks received the Marianna Rotary Club’s highest annual award on Wednesday.

Bob Cowen at age 99 was named the Club’s 2022 Service Above Self Award honoree. It is Rotary’s equivalent of ‘citizen of the year,’ but at the podium Wednesday, club member Jim Hart made it clear that Cowen’s significant contributions spanned much more than a single year of efforts.

Hart said his lifetime of achievement in business was accompanied by a lifetime of giving to those in need, of service to his community as a public office-holder and influencer, and in efforts to grow the economy of Jackson County beyond what he did directly to make it better.

Hart read from what he said was a scant list of highlights in Cowen’s life of service.

Hart started with Cowen’s direct impact on the economy.

“Bob came to Marianna in 1965 when he moved his company, UniMac (a laundry systems manufacturing outfit) from Atlanta and set it up on property at the airport industrial park, formally known as Graham Air Base.

His workforce initially totaled 10, which included five who moved here with the company. Ultimately, through Bob’s leadership and determination, the company grew and expanded from the original 30,000 square feet of workspace to 260,000 and the workforce grew from the original 10 to a peak of 650 by 1996,” Hart said.

“This year’s winner not only worked hard at growing this company which provided both an economic benefit to Marianna and the county, by providing high paying jobs and significant tax revenue, but he became an active member of the community, made significant philanthropic contributions to needy causes, recruited candidates for political office and was himself elected to the Marianna City Commission. He served as Mayor in 1976-77,” Hart continued. “Bob was also a member of the Marianna Rotary Club for 37 years, and served as president in 1971-72. He is in fact the oldest living past president of our club and a Paul Harris Fellow.”

“He was an active member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years, contributing to its success and growth where he chaired numerous committees and served as a board member,” Hart continued. “He was also a founding member of the ‘Council of 25’ which helped fund the chamber’s economic development efforts. Bob was one of the three original patrons who contributed the funds for a local ‘matching effort program’ in 1992 to fund the Jackson County Public Library building expansion.”

Hart said Cowen was also a key player in saving the Great Oaks antebellum home in Greenwood. Without his financial help, the Great Oaks Historical Society could not have qualified for the $350,000 state grant, Hart said.

“For these and other reasons that have made Marianna and Jackson County a better place for all to enjoy, Robert C. (Bob) Cowen, is presented the Marianna Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” Award for a lifetime of service,” Hart’s presentation concluded.

The honoree’s son, Gary, who served as club president in 1994-95, came forward with his father to accept the award’s crystal engraved trophy, along with a Paul Harris Fellows certificate and pin. Rotary also donated $1,000 in the honoree’s name to the Rotary International Foundation. The items were presented by Rotary President Albert Milton.

That was one of Milton’s final acts in his year as president of the club. Later in the meeting he passed his gavel to incoming President David Carrell.

But before he did that, Milton also recognized eight additional Paul Harris Fellows named that day. See more on that part of the meeting in this edition.