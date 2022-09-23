CRAA begins 33rd year with guest speaker from FSU

The Chipola Regional Arts Association started its 33rd year on Tuesday. The support organization meets monthly through most of the academic year, taking a summer break.

The guest speaker for the season’s opening session was Florida State University’s Director of Development for Opening Nights, Lori Elliott. The program she heads is similar to the Chipola Artist Series.

Elliott outlined the history and mission of Opening Nights, and also spoke of her admiration for CRAA and all it has been able to do over its first 32 years, especially considering the modest size of the organization and the community that supports its work.

CRAA had shared some of its accomplishments with Elliott and outlined them in a newsletter.

Some of those highlights include:

-Since 2000, the organization has given more than $74,100 in mini-grants to K-12 teachers in Jackson and the four other counties in the region that are considered the “district” of Chipola College. For many years, all the mini-grants were for $200 each but in recent times the grants can sometimes come to $250. The dollars have paid for everything from paints to props, helping teachers in the visual, musical and theater arts shore up their sometimes cash-strapped programs.

-The organization has given more than $163,500 to support the Chipola Artist Series, which features professional touring groups.

-CRAA has given more than $61,750 in scholarships to Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts students.

-More than 26,000 K-12 students in the region have seen special performances from Chipola College thanks to assistance from CRAA.

-The CRAA Endowment Fund is building a financial resource to help fund programs of the Fine and Performing Arts department at Chipola College. When it began, the goal was to raise $100,000; today, the fund has gained more than $123,000.

Membership in the organization is free and all its 3rd Tuesday monthly meetings are open to the public. They begin at 11:30 a.m., and are usually held at Jim’s Buffet in Marianna.

For more information on joining, contact Membership Chair Dr. Christine Yoshikawa at yoshikawac@chipola.edu.

ALL ABOUT FSU’S OPENING NIGHTS

(The following information about FSU’s Opening Nights program, its mission statement and history, was provided by Florida State University’s Director of Development for Opening Nights Lori Elliott.)

Mission Statement

The mission of Opening Nights at Florida State University is to present compelling and distinguished artists who provide extraordinary experiences that educate, inspire and connect diverse audiences on and off campus.

History

Performing arts presenting at Florida State began in 1921 with the creation of the Florida State College for Women Artist Series. The inaugural concert of the series was by composer and bandleader John Philip Sousa, and throughout the years world-class talent flocked to campus to perform – including modern dance pioneer and choreographer Martha Graham, cello virtuoso Pablo Casals, bandleader and pianist Count Basie, and the Metropolitan Opera National Touring Company.

In 1968, Florida State President John Champion enhanced the Artist Series by creating the Florida State University Fine Arts Festival, which presented the Artist Series’ international and national talent alongside faculty and student performances, encompassing the entire month of February. The Artist Series and Fine Arts Festival continued in some capacity until the end of the 1991 Spring Semester.

After taking office as President of Florida State University in 1994, Sandy D’Alemberte reached out to former Florida State presidents and first ladies, “What was your greatest accomplishment as President?” The Champions’ answer was resoundingly the “Fine Arts Festival,” which implored President D’Alemberte to reinstate performing arts presenting on campus. Thus, the inaugural season of Seven Days of Opening Nights took place in February 1999.

Arts education is at the core of Opening Nights’ mission. Our goal is to provide meaningful artistic and professional experiences to students on and off of Florida State University’s campus, including providing master classes, lectures and question-and-answer sessions for students by visiting artists and performers. These educational opportunities are free to students and provide invaluable, face-to-face experiences.

Since its inaugural festival seasons, Opening Nights has evolved into an annual series of performances that occur from the fall to the spring, drawing a curated, lauded selection of artists to Florida State’s campus year after year. Our efforts continue to bolster our program and arts education within the community.