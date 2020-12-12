CRAA support of the arts continues despite COVID-19

Support of the arts is still ongoing by the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) for 2020-21 in the form of the mini-grants to teachers in the arts in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties.

Letters were mailed to all schools in those five counties in November offering teachers the opportunity to apply for a mini-grant to enhance arts instruction in their schools.

The completed grant form must be postmarked no later than Dec. 18. Recipients will be notified by Jan. 31, 2021. If selected, recipients must complete and return a mini-grant evaluation form detailing their respective project by May 30, 2021.

This ongoing support of teachers of the arts in all schools in five-counties continues to be one of CRAA's most rewarding and appreciated projects.

Also, CRAA will continue to offer its Rotating Scholarship in the arts to Chipola College to a student from Liberty County for 2021-22. Teachers and Guidance teachers in Liberty County will receive that scholarship information later in the spring.

CRAA business and program meetings scheduled for January, February, March, April, and May 2021 are cancelled due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Mini-grant and scholarship awards will be handled by the Board.