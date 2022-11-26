Craig Bishop is Corn Farmer of the Year

Of all the Farm-City awards, the Corn Farmer of the Year is the only one that is yield-based. Corn Farmer of 2022, Craig Bishop’s results this year with the AgriGold 6659 variety provided the top yield of 264 bushels per acre. He grew 800 acres of irrigated corn in 2022.

Annually, the Jackson County Extension Service performs standardized corn yield checks for all those who request them. These yield checks are a minimum of 1.25 acres and follow the National Corn Yield Contest rules, so that the growers are eligible to submit for that contest if they wish.

It was a difficult year for corn and most yield checks averaged 247 bushels per acre, which was lower than normal. The county experienced a heavy freeze in early March when much of the corn was young, and then in June, when water was greatly needed, the pivots could barely keep up during the drought.

Despite these obstacles, Bishop Farms managed the top yield check in the county. Craig Bishop is known for adopting new varieties and management strategies on the farm.

From 2013-2016, he consistently had the highest check in the county, always with a Dekalb variety. In 2020, he found his way back to the top with Pioneer 1870. This year it was the AgriGold 6659 varieity that provided the top yield of 264 bu/ac.

In growing 800 acres of irrigated corn this year, he planted eight varieties on-farm, with two used on the majority of its acreage. The extension office performed five yield checks with him this year, averaging 257 bu/ac and his top check was 264 bu/ac.

He has a peanut/cotton/corn rotation on his farm and also incorporates winter grazing and livestock where possible through partnership with a local rancher. Bishop Farms has 12 full-time employees, and another five-to-six part-time workers that help during harvest season.

He and his wife Kimberly have been married 28 years, and have four children (Melinda, Marcus, Caroline, and Emily) and one grandson (Aurelius).

He gives much of the credit for his success to Kimberly. She manages things at home while he works long hours managing the day-to-day activities of the large farming operation, he said.

This year, Emily is a senior dual-enrolled at Chipola. Caroline is currently a student at FSU majoring in cell and micro neurology. Marcus is a graduate of FSU, with a business degree, and is now learning the ins and outs of the farm in hopes of assuming more of the farm management.

“Craig said it’s important to state that although tuition is paid to FSU, all the tuition checks have been branded with the UF gator logo. Go Gators,” Mayo said in the presentation.