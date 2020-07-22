Crane collapses at Rex with worker aboard

A crane operator was rushed to Southeast Alabama Medical Center from Rex Lumber Company after the crane he was operating collapsed onto the cab of an unoccupied semi-truck Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m., according to Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner.
Using trauma alert procedures, which included the use of lights and sirens, and advance notice to the waiting medical team, an ambulance crew took him to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment. No further word on his condition was available as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Brunner did not have any information on the cause of the collapse, indicating it would for now likely be under routine investigation by the appropriate agency.
Brunner described the crane as a fixed, suspended piece of equipment and said that the company had a lift that was used to help get the worker out of the crane following its collapse. He said the worker is believed to have been seated and operating the crane at the time of the accident.
Marianna Fire Rescue sent its aerial truck and unit personnel t to the scene and had another team standing by to help with calls if any had come in while the county had an ambulance and two fire trucks responding at the scene. Graceville’s fire team also responded to the accident.