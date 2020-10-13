Creshull Harrison Jr. mourned

He was, for several years, the chairman of the board of the First Bank of Marianna, and remained in that role after it became part of SouthTrust Bank. He served 44 years on the board of directors, with years in both phases of the bank’s life. His father had been involved in the bank’s establishment years earlier.

Harrison also served in roles at the state level. In the 1960s and 1970s, he was on the Florida Development Commission, a governor-appointed group that had oversight over certain economic development affairs for the state.

“From the 1950’s through the 1970’s, and really beyond those years on both ends, he was a leader in so many ways,” said friend Bill Stanton. “He was the first chairman of the Council of 25 of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, established in 1972. It continued into the early 90s, and it was the way much economic development was delivered at that time,” he continued.

Although many know Harrison best through his auto dealership and other business interests, old-timers remember his philanthropic side, as well. He personally paid for the construction of the chapel at Chipola College, for instance.

For Stanton, and many others here, Harrison was a mentor whose passing leaves a thread missing in the fabric of the local community.