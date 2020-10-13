Creshull Harrison Jr. mourned

Iconic local businessman Creshull Harrison Jr., 93, died early Tuesday morning.
The World War II veteran of the U.S. Merchant Marines was born and raised in Marianna.
After serving his country as a young man, Harrison came back and served his home community for decades, as a leader in the economic betterment of his hometown well into his elder years.
His father, Creshull Harrison Sr., had established the Harrison Chevrolet Buick auto dealership in the early 1900s, and Creshull Jr. would take it over in the 1940s. He ran it until 1975, selling it that year to Quen Rahal, who operated it until selling to Ricky Miller in the late 1980s. Miller and his son joined forces to create Miller and Miller in the late 1980s, and when they opened a new showroom a few years ago, Harrison’s legacy as an inspiration was noted during the grand opening. Harrison was there as an honored and recognized guest that day.
Harrison was also a founder of the WTOT radio station, a key person in its creation in the late 1950s or early 1960s.
He was part of a group that bought and developed the land that became the Indian Springs subdivision. His son, “Cresh,” has continued to be involved in it as well.
Harrison's economic leadership extended far beyond his own business interests.
He was, for several years, the chairman of the board of the First Bank of Marianna, and remained in that role after it became part of SouthTrust Bank. He served 44 years on the board of directors, with years in both phases of the bank’s life. His father had been involved in the bank’s establishment years earlier.
Harrison also served in roles at the state level. In the 1960s and 1970s, he was on the Florida Development Commission, a governor-appointed group that had oversight over certain economic development affairs for the state.
“From the 1950’s through the 1970’s, and really beyond those years on both ends, he was a leader in so many ways,” said friend Bill Stanton. “He was the first chairman of the Council of 25 of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, established in 1972. It continued into the early 90s, and it was the way much economic development was delivered at that time,” he continued.
Although many know Harrison best through his auto dealership and other business interests, old-timers remember his philanthropic side, as well. He personally paid for the construction of the chapel at Chipola College, for instance.
For Stanton, and many others here, Harrison was a mentor whose passing leaves a thread missing in the fabric of the local community.
