1 injured in DeFuniak shooting spree

A Sunday night shooting spree in DeFuniak Springs left one person severely injured.

More than a dozen shots were fired in the incident, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The first 9-1-1 call came in to that agency at 8:07 p.m. when a caller reported hearing the sound of gunfire in the area of Walton County’s Fairfield Drive and U.S. Highway 90. When deputies arrived, they located a vehicle with bullet holes and a victim inside.

The patient was quickly transported by helicopter to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. The victim’s wounds are severe, but not life-threatening, officials say.

A witness at the scene reported the suspect vehicle sped off after someone inside it fired more than a dozen rounds at the car and headed east toward DeFuniak Springs. The witness stated the cars were headed west at the time of the shooting. After the suspect vehicle stopped next the victim’s car it went down and turned around, with someone firing shots from it as it headed back east on 90.

The witness was unable to determine the make and model of the shooter’s vehicle.