2 Alabama men arrested in pursuit

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men that were occupants of a stolen vehicle last Saturday, March 19.

In a press release, officials say an agency trooper initially pursued the vehicle on U.S. 231 in Bay County because the driver of the red Kia Forte was speeding. When the trooper contacted dispatch to report his pursuit, he learned that the car had been reported stolen.

The car was tracked as it turned onto Interstate 10 at the 130-mile marker. Another trooper positioned himself at the 123-mile marker to intercept the Kia and clocked it at 105 mph in a 70 mph zone, officials say.

Authorities report that the trooper saw the car enter the emergency lane and force other vehicles to the shoulder. The trooper activated emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull the car over. As he was catching up to it, officials say, he saw it crash into the median near the 121-mile marker. At that point, authorities say, both of the occupants got out and started to run. The trooper was able to detain and arrest the driver, while passenger ran into the woods on the south shoulder.

A trooper and K-9 came to the scene and tracked the passenger, arresting him.

The two occupants were medically cleared and taken to the Washington County jail, both charged with multiple offenses.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Alabama man Shaughneysy Mingnon Brown.

The passenger was identified as 19-year-old Alabama man Rodricous Antonio Martin.