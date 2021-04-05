2 arrested; cash, drugs, stolen gun seized

The Bay County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the arrest of two men and the seizure of almost 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine at the conclusion of an investigation by the BCSO Special Investigations Division.

On April 2, officials reported in a press release, the agency’s Special Investigations Division served two search warrants at a hotel on Panama City Beach.

In one room, investigators reportedly found approximately 10.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 12 pounds of marijuana, over $7,000 in US currency, and a stolen firearm.

In the second room, investigators found Ricardo Estrada-Delao who had rented both of the rooms in his name. Estrada-Delao , 35, a transient, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute an possession of drug paraphernalia. Estrada-Delao is an admitted illegal immigrant and has been in the United States for approximately three months, authorities reported.