2 arrested in Jackson County after drugs found hidden in hamburger

A Jackson County deputy found drugs hidden in a hamburger when he pulled over a vehicle and searched it Wednesday after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the stop occurred around 4:52 p.m. that day, in or near Malone.

Officials say the diver of the white Jeep took “an unusually long time to pull to the shoulder and come to a stop,” and that a K-9 deployed to sniff the vehicle “indicated a positive alert for the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.”

Authorities say the vehicle search ensued on probable cause, and an officer found a hamburger in the center console of the Jeep with a baggie concealed inside the sandwich.

The bag had .4 grams of white, powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine, officials report, along with 1.1 grams of suspected MDPV (AKA bath salts), and less than a gram of marijuana.

The driver, Glen Lewis Williams, claimed ownership of the burger but not the drugs inside it, officials report.