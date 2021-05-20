2 from Malone, 2 from Marianna charged in Calhoun County crime

Four Jackson County residents have been charged in a crime that officials say occurred on May 11 in Calhoun County’s Kinard community, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities there say the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene due to receiving the 911 call and the incident’s close proximity to the county line, and that assistance was also provide to CCSO by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Special Agents and the Mobile Crime Lab, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the United States Marshal Service.
Malone resident Nicholas Wade LeMaster, 24, Marianna resident Christopher A. Blanchard, 36, and Marianna resident Jeremy Nathan Keene, 40, have all been charged in the incident with attempted felony murder, burglary with battery, robbery with a firearm, grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000, grand theft of a firearm (11 counts), grand theft auto, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Malone resident Alexis Faith Popkins, 20, of Malone, as charged in the case as a principal in the first degree to attempted felony murder, principal in the first degree to burglary with battery, principal in the first degree robbery with a firearm, principal in the first degree to grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000, principal in the first degree to grand theft of a firearm (11 counts), and principal in the first degree to grand theft auto.
According to affidavits associated with the four arrests, officials suspect that LeMaster, Blanchard and Keene entered the victim’s home and forced him to open his safes, stealing approximately 20 firearms, at least $50,000 in cash, some ammunition, and the victim’s truck, and that the victim was also shot at (but not struck by a projectile), and hit in the head with the butt of a long-gun firearm.
Officials said Popkin reportedly served as a lookout while the men were in the victim’s home.
Authorities say the victim’s truck was taken to Gordon, Alabama, where it was set on fire and abandoned.