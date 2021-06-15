2 suspected of stealing parts off cars

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of two men suspected in the theft of two catalytic converters, and authorities say more arrests could be pending in relation to a recent string of such thefts.

Justin Lynn Odom, 40, of Bristol, and Henry Allen Eugene Shiver, 39, of Eastpoint, are each charged with grand theft, criminal mischief resulting in damage of more than $1,000, and trespass on posted property.

In a press release, JCSO reports that an off-duty deputy with the agency saw a silver Toyota pull onto the property of a business he knew to be closed and that he “observed the vehicle department from a locked gate, where a vehicle was parked,” the release stated. “The deputy, being aware of a recent string of catalytic converter thefts, checked underneath the vehicle and observed the catalytic converter had been cut. The deputy immediately relayed this information to JCSO dispatchers, providing the vehicle description and direction of travel. A Florida Highway Patrol unit was in the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of NW Bodiford Road and NW Oglesby Road in Calhoun County,” the release continued.