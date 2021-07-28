 Skip to main content
22 concealed carry permits suspended after Capitol breach
22 concealed carry permits suspended after Capitol breach

Nikki Fried

In this Floridan file photo, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried talks at a town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Marianna.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s only Democrat elected statewide has suspended concealed carry weapons permits for 22 people involved in the U.S. Capitol breach.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose office oversees the permits, said Tuesday the suspensions were effective immediately for anyone participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection who is charged with a felony or certain other offenses.

Fried said more suspensions could come in the future. Public disclosure by her agency of individual concealed weapons permits is prohibited by law.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried said in a news release.

The move comes as a select U.S. House committee began hearings into the Capitol riot with testimony from police officers who confronted and battled the mob that was supporting then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud in 2020.

Fried is seeking the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, along with former governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and others. The winner would face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election.

