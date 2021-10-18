2nd defendant in murder case sentenced to prison

The second of three defendants in the July 4, 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison while the third awaits trial, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

In a press release issued by his office, officials say Lauren Wambles, 24, pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the killing of Raul Ambriz Guillen and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Timothy Register. Upon her release she will begin serving a five-year felony probation sentence.

On July 4, 2020, Guillen was shot and killed in Holmes County. His body was taken to a remote location in Holmes County and buried.

After a long investigation and tips from the public, Mr. Guillen's body was discovered on Aug. 25, 2020, by the Holmes County Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 14th Circuit Medical Examiner's office determined that Mr. Guillen died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.