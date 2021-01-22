3 arrested in Jackson County drug trafficking investigation

On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division concluded a short-term investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine into the Jackson County community from other areas of Florida and from Georgia.
Arrested in the case were Jacksonville resident 31-year-old Paul Kendricks, Riverdale, Georgia woman Arlana Johnson, 33, and East Point, Georgia man Knowledge Puryear, 31. As of Thursday, they were being held locally on behalf of the federal government, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said in the release that the investigation was initiated as a result of “a vigilant auxiliary reserve deputy sheriff’s observations while volunteering his time to provide public service to the citizens of Jackson County. The Reserve Deputy was able to assist Investigators in establishing significant probable cause to pursue the investigation.”
The JCSO Narcotics Division was able to identify a distributor who was delivering quantities of crystal methamphetamine to the area from central Florida, officials said, adding that the investigation revealed that the methamphetamine was ultimately being supplied from the Atlanta area.
JCSO enlisted the help of the ”Drug Enforcement Administration Panama City Resident Office Task Force,” the release stated. “Ultimately, investigators/agents were able to intercept a total of approximately 4.6 (pounds) of crystal methamphetamine that was intended to be supplied to the Jackson County community,” the release continued.
“Additional assets were deployed to multiple locations in the Atlanta area which also led to the seizure of quantities of MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, cutting agents, assorted narcotics paraphernalia, multiple firearms, an assortment of ammunition (to include body armor piercing ammunition) and quantities of US currency. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is estimated to be $60,000. Three subjects were taken into custody as a result of the investigation and evidence will be presented to a grand jury for indictment.”
In the release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield expressed gratitude to the Auxiliary Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Program and its members, “who volunteer their free time away from their full-time jobs, for their commitment to providing public safety for the citizens of Jackson County,” the release states, “as well as to the Investigators of the Narcotics Division and Agents of the DEA Task Force," it continued.
The DEA Panama City Resident Office Task Force is comprised of Task Force Officers (TFOs) from the following agencies: Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Chipley Police Department, Springfield Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.