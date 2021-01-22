3 arrested in Jackson County drug trafficking investigation

On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division concluded a short-term investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine into the Jackson County community from other areas of Florida and from Georgia.

Arrested in the case were Jacksonville resident 31-year-old Paul Kendricks, Riverdale, Georgia woman Arlana Johnson, 33, and East Point, Georgia man Knowledge Puryear, 31. As of Thursday, they were being held locally on behalf of the federal government, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said in the release that the investigation was initiated as a result of “a vigilant auxiliary reserve deputy sheriff’s observations while volunteering his time to provide public service to the citizens of Jackson County. The Reserve Deputy was able to assist Investigators in establishing significant probable cause to pursue the investigation.”

The JCSO Narcotics Division was able to identify a distributor who was delivering quantities of crystal methamphetamine to the area from central Florida, officials said, adding that the investigation revealed that the methamphetamine was ultimately being supplied from the Atlanta area.