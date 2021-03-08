3 arrested in Jackson County motorcycle thefts

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of a Grand Ridge man and two Malone residents in connection with the theft of two motorcycles in an incident last Thursday morning during which, officials report, the suspected thieves’ getaway was thwarted by law enforcement and the victim in the crime.

Michael Lance Herndon, 42, of Malone is charged in the case with two counts of grand theft auto, along with felony driving while license suspended (habitual traffic offender), and possession of burglary tools.

Tommy Jake Jackson, 29, of Grand Ridge, is charged in the case with two counts of grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence.

Ivy Anne Diaz, 24, of Malone, is charged with two counts of grand theft auto.

On March 4, around 10:30 a.m., JCSO received a call about the theft in progress on Edna Lane in the Bascom area, the agency said in a press release.

The owner of the bikes followed the suspects as they fled the scene northbound on River Road in a truck, officials said. Shortly after the suspect vehicle turned south onto Timberlane Road, the first responding deputy saw it being closely followed by the victim’s vehicle.