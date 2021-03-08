3 arrested in Jackson County motorcycle thefts

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of a Grand Ridge man and two Malone residents in connection with the theft of two motorcycles in an incident last Thursday morning during which, officials report, the suspected thieves’ getaway was thwarted by law enforcement and the victim in the crime.
Michael Lance Herndon, 42, of Malone is charged in the case with two counts of grand theft auto, along with felony driving while license suspended (habitual traffic offender), and possession of burglary tools.
Tommy Jake Jackson, 29, of Grand Ridge, is charged in the case with two counts of grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence.
Ivy Anne Diaz, 24, of Malone, is charged with two counts of grand theft auto.
On March 4, around 10:30 a.m., JCSO received a call about the theft in progress on Edna Lane in the Bascom area, the agency said in a press release.
The owner of the bikes followed the suspects as they fled the scene northbound on River Road in a truck, officials said. Shortly after the suspect vehicle turned south onto Timberlane Road, the first responding deputy saw it being closely followed by the victim’s vehicle.
As the officer began to overtake them, authorities say, both vehicles swerved sharply off the roadway and eventually came to a stop. Officials report, however, that Jackson jumped from the rear seat of the suspect truck and ran into the woods before it came to a stop.
The victim in the thefts physically restrained Herndon until the deputy could take custody, officials said.
Diaz was also taken into custody, without incident.
Officials say the Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution K-9 Tracking Teams responded, with the JCI team establishing a track which led to the apprehension of Jackson.