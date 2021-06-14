5 arrested, 1 wanted in meth investigation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following press release regarding the recent arrests of several local people and the search for another suspect in an ongoing investigation authorities have referred to as “Operation Silver Dollar.”

“The Jackson County Drug Task Force conducted an undercover operation into the ongoing sales of methamphetamine within the Jackson County community,” the release states. “During the course of the investigation multiple suspects were identified and charged. Investigators were able to gather evidence which led to identifying Douglas Pelham as being a major methamphetamine supplier in the Jackson, Washington and Holmes County area,” it continues.

“On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, The Jackson County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant in Graceville, Florida. While executing the search warrant, a large amount of methamphetamine in excess of three pounds was located. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine recovered is approximately $30,000.00. Douglas Pelham was present during the search warrant and taken into custody as a result of the ensuing search warrant. This seizure is the culmination of a lengthy investigation that led to arrest warrants being issued for Jillian Pennewell, Sarah Sizemore, Marcel Deleon, Christopher Benefield, and William Adams."