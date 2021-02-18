79-year-old cult leader draws 30 years in deaths of children

Attorney General Ashley Moody in a press release this week announced that a 30-year prison sentence was impose ordered for Anna Young, described in the release as a 79-year-old cult leader who pleaded guilty to the late-1980s murder of a toddler. Young confined the toddler in a closet without food or water, officials say, and the youngster was found dead by other cult members.

“It is unfathomable to comprehend the horrors that this woman has caused,” Moody said in the release. “Thankfully, at 79 years old, she will most likely die in prison and never again be able to harm, torture or kill another human being. I am grateful for the hard work from my statewide prosecutors in securing a strong prison sentence for this downright vile criminal.”

Law enforcement officials arrested Young in November 2017 for the murder of toddler Emon Harper in the late 1980s. Emon’s mother gave the toddler to a family friend in Chicago after claiming to be unfit to care for the child. This family friend brought Emon to the House of Prayer for All People based out of Micanopy.