About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Among the contentious issues still to be addressed in the bankruptcy case is the extent to which the Boy Scouts' local councils contribute to the compensation fund.

In its bankruptcy filing, the national organization said the councils, which have extensive property holdings and other assets, are separate legal entities and should not be included as debtors in the case. An ad hoc committee representing the councils has been negotiating what they will pay in.

Under the terms of the case, no additional sex abuse claims can be filed against the Boy Scouts after Monday. However, attorney Jason Amala, part of a legal team representing more than 1,000 claimants, said new claims still could filed against local councils in some states that have victim-friendly statute-of-limitations laws, such as New York, New Jersey and California.

Lawyer Paul Mones, who won a $19.9 million sex abuse verdict against the Boy Scouts in Oregon in 2010, said painstaking work lies ahead to determine which insurers were responsible for coverage of the national organization and the local councils over the decades in which abuse occurred.

He said the eventual payments are likely to vary, depending on the severity and duration of the abuse.