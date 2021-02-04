Agencies join forces in arrest of Greenwood woman

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a wanted Greenwood woman at a local hotel as the result of a joint effort of that agency and the Marianna Police Department on Feb. 3.

In a press release, JCSO listed the initial charges against Jennifer Smith, 39, of Greenwood as felony battery, assault, and violation of probation.

Court records associated with her first court appearance indicated an additional new charge of fraudulent use of a credit card.

The JCSO press release stated that, on Feb. 3, that agency was contacted by investigators with MPD regarding a stolen credit card incident and that information was obtained about Smith’s possible whereabouts.

“Members of the Criminal Investigations Division with JCSO along with investigators with MPD responded to a hotel located at 2222 Highway 71 and attempted contact with the renter of a room where the stolen credit card was used,” the release states. “The subject was identified as Jennifer Smith of Greenwood... Further investigation revealed Smith had outstanding felony warrants from Jackson County. Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail,” the release continued.

"The quick work and cooperation of the Marianna Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department led to the apprehension of a wanted felon in our county. Sheriff (Donnie) Edenfield asks that anyone with information regarding the credit card theft contact JCSO at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.”