Alabama driver arrested after fiery crash in Jackson County

An Alabama man was charged with multiple offenses after a Sunday night crash that left the car he was driving engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officials said, FHP responded to a crash on US 231 just south of County Road 162. Troopers found a Mercury sedan engulfed in flames. It had crashed into a utility pole and overturned onto its side, according to the release.

“With the assistance of a witness the trooper was able to obtain a description of the driver, who had been seen running from the scene. A sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol arrived in the area and was able to detain the suspect driver just south of the crash,” the release stated.

“Following the crash investigation, the trooper began a criminal investigation and based on all the information received was able to arrest Joshua Brigman, 30, of Enterprise, Alabama. Due to injuries consistent with the crash, Brigman was transported to Jackson County ER for medical clearance prior to being booked into the Jackson County jail for the criminal charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage and DUI Crash with Property Damage and Driving while Driver License Expired for more than six months,” the release concluded.