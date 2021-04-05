Alabama man charged with possession in Jackson County

Alabama man Harvey Drayton Burch III, 40, has been charged in Jackson County with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Xanax).

On Wednesday, March 31, officials said in a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office press release, an agency deputy saw a silver Toyota Corolla enter into the path of another vehicle while turning onto 10th Street in Malone around 12:38 p.m.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Harvey Burch III, of Gordon, Alabama.

“During the course of the traffic stop, K-9 'Rocky' was deployed to conduct a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle and did give a positive alert to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle,” the release stated. “A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and a quantity of suspected Xanax pills was located.

"The pills were not packaged in a prescription bottle and during a post-Miranda interview, it was determined that Burch had knowledge of the pills being located inside the vehicle. Burch was placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the narrative concluded.