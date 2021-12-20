Alabama men charged locally with theft

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Webb, Alabama residents on charges of grand theft and retail theft after they allegedly stole from two local stores on the same date.

Andrew Phillips, 31, and Anthony Silbernagel, 32, whose listed addresses are the same, are suspected of stealing items from the Dollar General store on Caverns Road in Marianna and from Walmart on Dec. 18.

Officials say the two returned to the Dollar General store in an attempt to pay for the stolen merchandise but fled when law enforcement officials were notified of their return.

Deputies apprehended them north of Greenwood.