 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
Alabama men charged locally with theft
0 Comments

Alabama men charged locally with theft

  • Updated
  • 0

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Webb, Alabama residents on charges of grand theft and retail theft after they allegedly stole from two local stores on the same date.

Andrew Phillips, 31, and Anthony Silbernagel, 32, whose listed addresses are the same, are suspected of stealing items from the Dollar General store on Caverns Road in Marianna and from Walmart on Dec. 18.

Officials say the two returned to the Dollar General store in an attempt to pay for the stolen merchandise but fled when law enforcement officials were notified of their return.

Deputies apprehended them north of Greenwood.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 15-17:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 11-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 18-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 4-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert