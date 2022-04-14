Alabama woman charged with possession in Sneads

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Alabama resident Carmen Tavares on April 13.

Agency authorities said in a press release that Tavares was pulled over that day near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Gorrie Avenue, for a traffic violation not specified in the release.

“While executing the traffic stop, the officers became aware that the driver, Carmen Tavares, did not possess a valid driver’s license. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained and a baggie of methamphetamine was located in a black zip pouch alongside of a glass smoking device,” the release stated.

Tavares was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license suspended, officials said.