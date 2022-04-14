 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama woman charged with possession in Sneads

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Alabama resident Carmen Tavares on April 13.

Agency authorities said in a press release that Tavares was pulled over that day near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Gorrie Avenue, for a traffic violation not specified in the release.

“While executing the traffic stop, the officers became aware that the driver, Carmen Tavares, did not possess a valid driver’s license. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained and a baggie of methamphetamine was located in a black zip pouch alongside of a glass smoking device,” the release stated.

Tavares was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license suspended, officials said.

