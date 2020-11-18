Alford man charged with aggravated assault, more

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Nov. 17 arrest of 30-year-old Alford resident Trevor Paul Phillmon on multiple charges.
That morning, officials said in a press release, agency deputies were called to the area of Express Road in response to a verbal disturbance.
“It was reported the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with Trevor Phillmon because she would not get into the vehicle with him,” the release states. “While attempting to speak with the 9-1-1 operator, the phone call switched over to the Bluetooth mode inside the vehicle where Phillmon ended the call,” it continued.
“The victim was then tackled to the ground by Phillmon and choked. Multiple witnesses provided accounts of the incident which were consistent with the statement of the victim as well. During the incident Phillmon had also taken the victim’s phone. Later in the evening…deputies were called to an area where it was believed Phillmon had just been seen. Contact was made with Phillmon who was then apprehended without incident. Phillmon was currently out on bond from another domestic violence incident involving the same victim. Phillmon was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges.”
The release listed those charges as aggravated assault, domestic battery by strangulation, battery (domestic), tampering with or harassing witness, victim, or informant, and petit theft.
