Altercation leads to arrest

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Trevor Phillmon on multiple charges following an altercation with his girlfriend.
In a press release, JCSO said deputies were called to a residence on Church Street in Cypress in the late afternoon of Oct. 24, where the woman had reportedly been attacked by Phillmon.
The reported victim told the responding officer that Phillmon had attacked her and that he threatened her with a firearm before he left in a vehicle. Officials say she had an injured shoulder that was visibly swelling as the officers spoke with her at the scene, and that she had bite marks as well.
As the investigation continued, authorities say, the vehicle Phillmon had left in was found on nearby Main Street, parked behind a residence.
A person that had been communicating with two people inside the dwelling provided deputies a phone number through which they were able to communicate with Phillmon and convince him to come out of the residence, officials reported. He was taken into custody without further incident.
A search of the vehicle he’d been traveling in resulted in the discovery of a loaded .45-caliber pistol under the driver’s seat, authorities said. A criminal history check revealed that Phillmon is a convicted felon. When questioned about the allegations against him and the presence of the firearm, Phillmon denied knowledge of the gun and denied wrongdoing in relation to the altercation of that day, authorities disclosed.
Phillmon was charged in the case with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and obstruction without violence, according to the release.
One of the other people inside the Main Street residence when the officers arrived to confront Phillmon was also arrested in an unrelated matter.
Authorities say that individual, Tillman McCroan, had an active felony warrant out of Jackson County on the charges of violation of probation. That matter, officials report, stemmed from his original charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine. McCroan was arrested on the warrant.
