AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge's ruling

Government attorneys told the judge earlier this month that the Census Bureau would refrain from laying off workers who were in the later stages of door knocking at the homes of residents who hadn't yet answered the census questionnaire. They said workers could still be terminated for performance reasons, however.

While the Chicago area manager told his supervisors they couldn't lay people off for lack of work, he suggested they could encourage census takers who haven't had an assignment in a while to resign or fire them for poor performance.

"It doesn't have to be their performance is poor. It just means it's not good enough," he said. "If you are going to terminate someone for performance, I want you to consult me first. But I'm pretty much going to be on your side, no matter what."

The census taker also suggested that supervisors should unofficially plan on wrapping up their work by Saturday, 11 days short of the Sept. 30 deadline for ending the 2020 census.

Census Bureau spokesman Michael Cook said in a statement Friday that the agency was investigating.

"In the meantime, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to focus on conducting a complete 2020 Census count while instructing field personnel of their continuing obligation to comply with court orders," Cook said.