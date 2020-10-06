 Skip to main content
Area dispatcher fired, charged with defrauding his church
Area dispatcher fired, charged with defrauding his church

  Updated
A Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has been fired and arrested following an investigation into embezzlement at a DeFuniak Springs church, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The finance committee at Friendship Baptist Church confronted Roger McLaney II, 47, on September 15th after finding discrepancies in the church’s bank account. An Investigation revealed McLaney embezzled more than $100,000 from Friendship Baptist Church while serving as the church’s treasurer since 2016,” the release stated.

“In addition to bank transfers, it was also discovered cash offerings were also taken,” it continued.

“Roger Colbert McLaney II, is charged with organized fraud over $50,000, a first-degree felony, and was subsequently fired from his position as a communications officer at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. McLaney was arrested at his home Monday and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident,” the release concluded.

Area dispatcher fired, charged with defrauding his church

Roger Colbert McLaney II
