Arrest made in Bay County Dollar General robbery
Arrest made in Bay County Dollar General robbery

  • Updated
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations has made an arrest in the November 30 robbery case at the Dollar General store located at 4335 Highway 231.

At about 8:15 p.m. that night, the robber entered the store and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the register. Once he got an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the man left the store traveling in an unknown direction. Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies obtained video surveillance and began canvassing the area to speak with witnesses.

After a two-day investigation, officials say, information led authorities to a residence at 4336 Brannon Road in Bay County, where it was believed the suspect was located.

Surveillance was conducted on the residence, and the suspect was seen getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle at the residence. The suspect was approached and was taken into custody by the Bay County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The suspect was identified as Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton, 40, originally from the Prattville, Alabama area. Investigators believe he has been staying in Bay County for approximately a month. The firearm used in the robbery and the clothing depicted in the video surveillance were recovered, officials report, and Walton was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton
