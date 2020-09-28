Authorities warn of scams circulating in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning local citizens about two scams circulating in the area.

In one, the scammer calls residents and pretends to be a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, claiming there’s a warrant for the arrest of the potential victim. The phone number calling shows up on caller ID as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office but the number has been spoofed, officials warn.

“The caller tells the victim to go obtain gift cards (Visa, etc.) in the amount of $3,000 to $5,000 in lieu of the warrant being served on them and to avoid being taken to jail,” officials explained in a press release. “The caller may also tell them they will need to make money deposits to accounts, which are in another part of the country.”

Authorities say no law enforcement agency would do this. If you receive such a call, hang up and call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The other scam is a fraud scam involving fraudulently sought Small Business Administration (SBA) loans through banks and the federal government.

In it, the scammer obtains your personal information and applies online for an SBA loan usually in an amount just under $150,000.