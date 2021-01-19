Authorities: Would-be fuel thief runs out of gas in Jackson County

A Quincy woman suspected of trying to steal two cans of fuel from a residential location on U.S. 90 in Jackson County has been arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and with aggravated assault.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say Skyler Anderson, 31, was confronted by members of the victim’s family while deputies were en route to the theft in progress. Authorities also say that Anderson reportedly picked up a limb and started running toward one of the witnesses at that point. However, she retreated when the witness showed her a firearm.

She got in her vehicle and drove away, but ran out of gas a short distance from the scene. She was found and arrested on the charges listed above.