Bascom man arrested after chase from Jackson County into Alabama and back

"The suspect drove around the patrol cars and sped north on Porter Ave. He ran the red light at Hwy 90 at a high rate of speed and continued on Hwy 69 until he reached Greenwood. Between Grand Ridge and Greenwood the suspect drove in the on-coming lane of traffic at a very high rate of speed causing vehicles to swerve into the ditch to avoid a collision.

"Once he reached Greenwood, Mr. Allen turned north on Hwy 71 and continued to drive into on-coming traffic at a high rate of speed until he reached Malone, where he turned east on Hwy 2. After passing Basswood Rd. he turned back west on McAnulty Rd., where he drove on the unimproved dirt roads at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. The suspect turned east on Biscayne Rd., crossed Gemstone Rd., Grove Rd., and Gordon Rd. before turning north on Ralph Rd. After crossing into Alabama, Ralph Rd. becomes Bristol Rd.

"The suspect traveled down Bristol until it makes a 90 degree left and intersects Oscar Helms Rd. in Houston County. He then turned south on Oscar Helms Rd. traveling back into Jackson County.

"Once he reached the intersection of Robinson Road and Gordon Road, he came in contact with family members parked in the road. He stopped the vehicle and surrendered without further incident.

"Subsequent to arrest he was searched and the loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol was found in his waistband covered by his shirt. Mr. Allen does not possess a concealed carry permit in Florida or any other state recognized by Florida. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding, reckless driving, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit,” the narrative concludes.