Battery suspect arrested in Marianna

Local deputies and regional task force members arrested aggravated battery suspect Ronnie Earl Bass, 43, last Thursday, July 23, at the Microtel Inn near the city limits of Marianna, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, developed information that wanted fugitive Ronnie Earl Bass was staying at the Microtel Inn near Marianna,” the release states.
“Surveillance was established and confirmation was made that Bass was present at the motel. As officers descended on the 3rd floor room, Bass was spotted, attempting to make his way to the stairwell. He was taken into custody without incident. His warrant was for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” the release continues.
“The warrant indicates that Bass was charged with this crime after he reportedly struck a pregnant female with a baseball bat. Task Force members from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Blountstown Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office participated in the apprehension. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
Bass was listed in the release as a resident of Panama City.
