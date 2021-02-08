Bay County arrests 38 in operation targeting sex offenders

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced on Monday some details of Operation Watchdog, a week-long undercover operation targeting registered sex offenders and predators, those traveling to procure sex from a minor, and those in possession of child porn. Operation Watchdog took place from February 1 through February 5. Task force members made 38 arrests.

Agencies participating in Operation Watchdog were the Bay County Sheriff's Office, The US Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Panama City Police Department. Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"During these times of COVID-19, children are spending more time than ever online," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in the release. "It is vitally important we remain increasingly vigilant and monitor the online activities of those that stalk our children online."

One of the individuals arrested was from Dothan, Alabama. The others were listed as residents of various addresses in Bay County.

Those arrested were:

Neil Hawley, 40, of Dothan, Alabama, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual act, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, use of 2-Way communications device, distribute obscene material to a minor.