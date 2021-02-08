Bay County arrests 38 in operation targeting sex offenders

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced on Monday some details of Operation Watchdog, a week-long undercover operation targeting registered sex offenders and predators, those traveling to procure sex from a minor, and those in possession of child porn. Operation Watchdog took place from February 1 through February 5. Task force members made 38 arrests.
Agencies participating in Operation Watchdog were the Bay County Sheriff's Office, The US Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Panama City Police Department. Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
"During these times of COVID-19, children are spending more time than ever online," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in the release. "It is vitally important we remain increasingly vigilant and monitor the online activities of those that stalk our children online."
One of the individuals arrested was from Dothan, Alabama. The others were listed as residents of various addresses in Bay County.
Those arrested were:
Neil Hawley, 40, of Dothan, Alabama, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual act, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, use of 2-Way communications device, distribute obscene material to a minor.
Christopher T. Hernandez, 26, of Enzor Street, on two charges of failure to register Proton mail and Discord social media accounts.
Wallace Griggs, 41, a transient, on charges of failure to register address and 60 charges of possession of child pornography.
Aaron Archer, 41, of Baldwin Road, on charges of failure to register social media accounts (Discord and Twitch).
Ron Wooden, 49, of Dolphin Drive, on charges of failure to register vehicle, and Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, and Twitter accounts.
Gregory Carver, 28, of Betty Louise Drive, on charges of failure to register vehicle and Kik social media account.
Mary Martin, 52, of Smith Road, on charges of failure to register AOL, Gmail, Yahoo, Facebook, and Instagram social media accounts.
Scott Amberg, 69, of Eastwood Avenue, on charges of failure to register Proton Mail and Discord Township social media accounts and Google account.
Damon Calen, 43, of Lake Suzanne Way, on charges of failure to register trailer.
Erik Reed, 32, of Steeplechase Drive, on charges of failure to register Reddit and Instagram accounts.
Kevin Zerbe, 55, of B Street, on charges of failure to register Gmail Account and violation of probation.
Kevin Fayas, 36, of Plum Nearly Road, on charges of failure to register Pub G application.
Daniel Cherico, 40, of U.S 231, on charges of failure to register trailer.
Laken George, 28, of Leslie Lane, on charges of failure to register Discord, Instagram, Reddit, and Grindr accounts.
James Mabry, 35, of Flight Avenue, on charges of failure to register Instagram account.
Kevin Weaver, 52, of Eastwood Drive, on charges of failure to register Gmail, WhatsApp, and Xbox accounts.
Paul Parker, 56, of E. 9th Street, on charges of failure to register Facebook, and violation of probation.
Robert Morgan, 36, of Anderson Road, on charges of failure to register Xbox, PlayStation, and Roblox accounts.
Willie Dean, 60, a transient, on charges of failure to register address and violation of probation (on a warrant from 2020).
James Scholl, 57, of Indiana Avenue, on charges of failure to register Instagram and vehicle.
Billando West, 63, of E. 8th Street, on charges of failure to register address (on a warrant from 2019)
Robert Pence, 63, of Deep Springs Road, on charges of failure to register telephone, TikTok, and Gmail accounts.
Sean Jansen, 27, on Montana Avenue, on charges of failure to register vehicle (two counts), Gmail, YouTube accounts, and employment.
Ronald Eakins, 57, of Bonita Avenue, on charges of Failure to Register Address (Warrant from 2020)
Danny Waller, age 37, a transient, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual act, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia.
Eddie Kemp, 57, of Acme Lane, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.
Terry L. Lynch, 47, of Sherman Avenue, on charges of sexual battery (on a warrant from 2021).
Dannon Glover, 38, of Sale Road, on charges of promoting the sexual performance of a child.
Kenneth Gabbard, 39, of Boatrace Road, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity, transmit harmful materials to a minor (four counts).
Brian Geary, 51, of Willoughby Bay Drive, on charges of possession of child pornography (three counts).
Christopher Davenport, 27, of West Street, on charges of travel to meet a minor for sexual acts.
Aaron Vickers, 34, of W. 19th Court, on charges of possession of child pornography (five counts).
Sasha Brown, 48, of Amanda Circle, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex /failure to register as a sex offender/ Violation of probation re lewd and lascivious molestation (failure to register Grindr account).
Roy Carver, 51, of Woodland Road, on charges of failure to register as a sexual predator.
Donald Stewart, 44, of Highway 390, on charges of failure to register as a sexual predator.
Bernard Sinclair, 60, of Westwood Drive, on charges of failure to register as a sexual offender.
Robert Swearington, 35, of Sandra Grace Road, on charges of failure to register as a sexual offender.
Charles Hagel, 35, of Huckleberry Lane, on charges of failure to register as a sexual offender.